Women’s Basketball’s AAC schedule announced

Temple will play 18 games this season and will face all new AAC members.

Temple Women’s Basketball released its American Athletic Conference schedule Friday, which is the rest of the team’s schedule following the announcement of its non-conference schedule three weeks ago.

The Owls will play 18 conference games this season. The AAC added two more games than in previous seasons due, in part, to the addition of six new members of the conference: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Rice, UTSA and North Texas.

Temple’s AAC play will start at The Liacouras Center against UTSA Dec. 30 and North Texas Jan. 2. Other Owls’ home games include Memphis Jan. 14, Charlotte Jan. 21, Wichita State Jan. 31, South Florida Feb. 10, Tulane Feb. 19, Tulsa Feb. 28 and Florida Atlantic Mar. 6 to close the regular season.

Temple’s road schedule begins in Oklahoma, facing Tulsa Jan. 6 and going to Wichita State Jan. 9. The Owls will then travel to SMU Jan. 24 and Tulane Jan. 28.

Temple opens February on the road at Charlotte Feb. 4. Then, the Owls travel to UAB Feb. 14 before a trip to Texas to face UTSA Feb. 22 and Rice Feb. 25. Their final road game of the regular season is against East Carolina Mar. 3.