Cardoza let go as women’s basketball coach

Temple University women’s basketball coach Tonya Cardoza will not return for the 2022-23 season, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from Arthur Johnson, Temple’s vice president and athletic director.

Johnson will immediately begin to search for her replacement, and Willnett Crockett, assistant coach on the team, will serve as the interim head coach.

“After evaluating the program over the course of the season, I feel that it is time for a change direction,” Johnson said. “We expect to be a perennial postseason team, and we will look for the right coach to evaluate the program to that status.”

Cardoza compiled a total 251-188 overall record during her 14 seasons at Temple. In the 2021-22 season, the Owls went 13-15 overall and 8-8 in The American Athletic Conference.

After clinching the fourth seed in The American Athletic Conference Tournament, Temple fell 63-55 to Southern Methodist University on March 8 in the quarterfinals.

Cardoza helped coach several quality players in her time with the Owls, including graduate student forward Mia Davis, who became Temple’s all-time leading scorer this season and declared for the 2022 WNBA draft.

This is the third head coach Johnson has let go since being named athletic director last October, with others including football head coach Rod Carey and volleyball coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam.