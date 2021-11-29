Owls’ volleyball coach let go for the 2022 season

After 11 seasons as head coach, Temple University will not renew Bakeer Ganesharatnam’s contract for the 2022 season.

“I have learned that he has been a wonderful mentor to his student-athletes during his time here, but we feel we need to move in another direction with the program,” wrote Arthur Johnson, Temple’s athletic director and vice president in the release. “We wish him and his family well in the future.”

Temple will immediately begin a national coaching search, according to the release.

Ganesharatnam was blessed with meeting great faculty members, administrators, fellow coaches, and student athletes during his journey, he wrote in the press release. He also expressed gratitude for Temple giving him his first head coaching opportunity.

Ganesharatnam coached 11 seasons with the Owls and recorded an overall record of 173-144. The Owls finished the 2021 season with a 7-24 record.

Assistant coach Ren Cefra will serve as the program’s interim head coach.