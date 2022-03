The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join Nick Gangewere Wednesdays at 12 p.m. EST as he breaks down the past week in sports with expert analysis from reporters at The Temple News and some of your favorite Temple athletes.

The Temple University men’s basketball team just wrapped up their season with a quarterfinal loss in the AAC Tournament. Let’s hear from TTN Sports Editor and Philadelphia Inquirer beat reporter Bella DiAmore about the overall season.

Temple University women’s gymnastics has an overall record of 12-10, yet boasts some elite talent that could make runs into the NCAA regionals. I spoke with TTN Sports Editor Sean McMenamin about the state of the team.