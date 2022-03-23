The Temple News wins 12 Keystone Student Media Awards

The Temple News won 12 awards in the 2022 Student Keystone Media Awards in Division 1. The paper accumulated more individual awards than any other individual student media outlet in Pennsylvania. From covering the COVID-19 pandemic, innovating presentation with graphic illustrations, and creating a new podcast, our paper continues to strive to strengthen our reporting and content presentation during our 100th year of publication. Check the list below for our complete list of winners.
General News – Second Place
Medical, religious factors keep students from getting vaccinated
By Emerson Marchese and Matthew Aquino
General News – Honorable Mention
Temple students in phases 1A, 1B receive COVID-19 vaccines
By Lawrence Ukenye and Madison Karas
Personality Profile – Second Place
45 years later: Temple president reflects on career before retiring
By Amelia Winger
Personality Profile – Honorable Mention
Kevin Negandhi accomplishes lifetime dream
By Isabella DiAmore
Editorial – Second Place
By The Temple News’ Editorial Board
Cartoon/Graphic Illustration – First Place
Trichotillomania used to be a source of shame for me
By Sarah Walters
Cartoon/Graphic Illustration – Second Place
Temple and IBC collaborate to diversify nursing program
By Ethan Carroll
Cartoon/Graphic Illustration – Honorable Mention
Comic book stores help me feel connected during the pandemic
By Ethan Carroll
News Photo – First Place
Temple COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens for second week
By Allie Ippolito
Layout and Design – Honorable Mention
By Hanna Lipski
Podcast – Second Place
By Olivia Hall
