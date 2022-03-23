The Temple News wins 12 Keystone Student Media Awards

The Temple News won 12 awards in the 2022 Student Keystone Media Awards in Division 1. The paper accumulated more individual awards than any other individual student media outlet in Pennsylvania. From covering the COVID-19 pandemic, innovating presentation with graphic illustrations, and creating a new podcast, our paper continues to strive to strengthen our reporting and content presentation during our 100th year of publication. Check the list below for our complete list of winners.

General News – Second Place

Medical, religious factors keep students from getting vaccinated

By Emerson Marchese and Matthew Aquino

General News – Honorable Mention

Temple students in phases 1A, 1B receive COVID-19 vaccines

By Lawrence Ukenye and Madison Karas

Personality Profile – Second Place

45 years later: Temple president reflects on career before retiring

By Amelia Winger

Personality Profile – Honorable Mention

Kevin Negandhi accomplishes lifetime dream

By Isabella DiAmore

Editorial – Second Place

Reject Disinformation

By The Temple News’ Editorial Board

Cartoon/Graphic Illustration – First Place

Trichotillomania used to be a source of shame for me

By Sarah Walters

Cartoon/Graphic Illustration – Second Place

Temple and IBC collaborate to diversify nursing program

By Ethan Carroll

Cartoon/Graphic Illustration – Honorable Mention

Comic book stores help me feel connected during the pandemic

By Ethan Carroll

News Photo – First Place

Temple COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens for second week

By Allie Ippolito

Layout and Design – Honorable Mention

Back to Normal?

By Hanna Lipski

Podcast – Second Place

RePrint

By Olivia Hall