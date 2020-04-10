Temple’s Liacouras Center could accept patients as early as Thursday

Temple University’s Liacouras Center will begin training volunteers on April 13 and will be ready to accept overflow patients from area hospitals on April 16, said Morgan Zalot, a spokesperson for the university.

The Liacouras Center is prepared to hold approximately 180 patients, though it is not confirmed whether patients will actually be treated there yet, Zalot said. It would be primarily used to treat COVID-19 patients in the final days of their recovery from the disease, said Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for the university,

Since March 27, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and other partners have been working to prepare the center to become a possible makeshift hospital, treating patients that other hospitals can not due to a spike in COVID-19 patients, The Temple News reported.

For the past few weeks, the city has been recruiting volunteers and gathering supplies to set up the hospital as quickly as possible. Hospital leaders visited the site today to tour it, Betzner said.

According to one model, Pennsylvania will hit its peak of resources used at hospitals on April 13, though there is no clear consensus among public health officials on projecting the timing of the peak, LancasterOnline reported.