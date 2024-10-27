Temple’s win streak snapped by Rice

Temple entered its match against Rice on a three-game win streak, hoping to continue to build its momentum for the final stretch of the season.

The first set was a back-and-forth battle and was tied 10 times but it was Rice who scored the final two points to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

Temple looked as if they were going to easily even the match, holding a five-point lead towards the end of the second set. However, Temple faltered and allowed Rice to go on a 10-1 scoring run as they stole the second set. The third set was do or die for Temple but they did not show up. Rice cruised by Temple, going on multiple runs as it ran away with the victory.

Temple (11-13, 3-7 American Athletic Conference) was swept by Rice (14-6, 9-2 AAC) 3-0 Sunday afternoon at McGonigle Hall. Temple jumped to a comfortable lead in each set but could not maintain it.

“The idea is to learn from this and move forward and the lesson learned is when you have an opportunity like the one we had today you make the most of it,” said Temple head coach Linda Hampton-Keith. “We don’t forget it, but we learn from it.”

Temple started the stronger of the two sides in the first set, going on a 7-1 run to take an early 10-5 lead. Rice quickly called a timeout to try and regroup and stay in the set. Following the timeout Rice went on a 6-1 run to tie the set at 14. Hampton-Keith called a timeout of her own to slow Rice’s momentum.

Both teams were evenly matched after the timeout, setting up a tight finish. Rice managed to hit its stride at the perfect time, scoring three of the last four points to win the set 25-23. Temple has continuously struggled with unforced errors and this match was much of the same. Temple finished the first set with four service errors and six attack errors.

The second set started evenly, but back-to-back kills for Rice gave it a two-point lead at 9-7. Temple responded with a dominant 8-1 run that put it ahead by five at the media break. After the much-needed break for Rice, the momentum of the set flipped.

“We came out really strong and then for whatever reason started declining in our execution,” Hampton-Keith said. “We have got to talk about staying in that execution range the whole time otherwise, obviously, teams will come back on you.”

Rice clawed its way back, scoring six straight points to take the lead at 21-20. Temple was unable to stop the vigorous offense as Rice eased to victory 25-21. Rice scored 10 of the last 11 points in the set, which included five Temple errors. The only Temple point in the final 11 points came from an error by Rice.

The Cherry and White entered the third set down 2-0, desperate to find a way back into the match. Temple looked like it had come out with a vengeance in the third set, quickly going on a 4-0 run to take the 5-2 lead. Unfortunately for Temple, that was the only offensive attack it created in the third set.

Rice responded with a 5-0 run of its own to take back the lead, which it kept into the media timeout, up 15-10. Rice’s attacking energy continued as it immediately scored four straight to extend the lead to nine after the timeout. Temple looked deflated and out of energy facing a large deficit. Rice was able to cruise to victory, winning the third set 25-14 and sweeping Temple.

“They were playing much, much better in that third set and we just couldn’t quite keep up,” Hampton-Keith said. “It wasn’t necessarily a confidence thing, but I think they recognized that we were missing an opportunity. It was kind of all of the things put together, kind of a perfect storm.”

Temple will be back on the road next weekend as they face off against USF (12-8, 8-1 AAC) on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.