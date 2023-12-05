THE ESSAYIST 2023: A Day That Defines You

The Temple News’ 2023 Edition of The Essayist answers the question: What happened on a day that defines you?

December 5, 2023

This year’s Essayist is a reflection on the particular days that define our student writers’ lives.

Not every day is memorable or life-changing, but for this year’s edition of The Essayist, Temple students recount the impact of those occasional days of significance.

One student highlights the excitement she felt on the day she found out her first book would be published, while another student reflects on the devastating Thursday she was told her grandma was going to pass away.

One student eagerly anticipates the joy she and her family will feel on Dec. 20, her graduation day, while another student highlights an ordinary day that became momentous through several small joys.

Good days — and more days — are not a given, and bad days don’t need to be soul-crushing. There are always valuable lessons to be learned from these moments, and each day provides students with a new opportunity to feel, to experience and to change for the better.

Sincerely,

Claire Zeffer & Valeria Uribe

Opinion Editor, Assistant Opinion Editor

| ALLYSON THARP / THE TEMPLE NEWS