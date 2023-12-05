THE ESSAYIST 2023: A Day That Defines You

December 5, 2023
This year’s Essayist is a reflection on the particular days that define our student writers’ lives.
Not every day is memorable or life-changing, but for this year’s edition of The Essayist, Temple students recount the impact of those occasional days of significance.
One student highlights the excitement she felt on the day she found out her first book would be published, while another student reflects on the devastating Thursday she was told her grandma was going to pass away.
One student eagerly anticipates the joy she and her family will feel on Dec. 20, her graduation day, while another student highlights an ordinary day that became momentous through several small joys.
Good days — and more days — are not a given, and bad days don’t need to be soul-crushing. There are always valuable lessons to be learned from these moments, and each day provides students with a new opportunity to feel, to experience and to change for the better.
Sincerely,
Claire Zeffer & Valeria Uribe
Opinion Editor, Assistant Opinion Editor
Unearthing my joy beyond borders
By Claire Zeffer
The end of my need to plan
By Valeria Uribe
“Bored Dog”: Finding my roots as a writer
By Julianna Musser
Rehearsal, falafel and a prom dress
By Fallon Roth
Beyond the protest: My journey to advocacy
By Maddie Mosley
Closing the curtain on with my last dance
By Sarah Frasca
Learning to accept rejection as redirection
By Julia Merola
Finding my voice: A tribute to my grandma
By Rachel Grant
The kayaking trip that changed my life
By Chase Gilroy
Beyond doubt: Embracing emotions
By Chelsea Lubbe
Graduating with my lifelong teacher
By Nadiyah Timmons
