THE ESSAYIST 2023: A Day That Defines You

The Temple News’ 2023 Edition of The Essayist answers the question: What happened on a day that defines you?

05 December 2023 and Featured, Opinion, The Essayist
| NADIYAH TIMMONS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

December 5, 2023

This year’s Essayist is a reflection on the particular days that define our student writers’ lives.

Not every day is memorable or life-changing, but for this year’s edition of The Essayist, Temple students recount the impact of those occasional days of significance.

One student highlights the excitement she felt on the day she found out her first book would be published, while another student reflects on the devastating Thursday she was told her grandma was going to pass away.

One student eagerly anticipates the joy she and her family will feel on Dec. 20, her graduation day, while another student highlights an ordinary day that became momentous through several small joys.

Good days — and more days — are not a given, and bad days don’t need to be soul-crushing. There are always valuable lessons to be learned from these moments, and each day provides students with a new opportunity to feel, to experience and to change for the better.

Sincerely,

Claire Zeffer & Valeria Uribe

Opinion Editor, Assistant Opinion Editor

| ALLYSON THARP / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Unearthing my joy beyond borders

| ALLYSON THARP / THE TEMPLE NEWS

By Claire Zeffer

The end of my need to plan

| ALLYSON THARP / THE TEMPLE NEWS

By Valeria Uribe

“Bored Dog”: Finding my roots as a writer

| ALLYSON THARP / THE TEMPLE NEWS

By Julianna Musser

Rehearsal, falafel and a prom dress

| ALLYSON THARP / THE TEMPLE NEWS

By Fallon Roth

Beyond the protest: My journey to advocacy

| ALLYSON THARP / THE TEMPLE NEWS

By Maddie Mosley

Closing the curtain on with my last dance

| ALLYSON THARP / THE TEMPLE NEWS

By Sarah Frasca

Learning to accept rejection as redirection

| ALLYSON THARP / THE TEMPLE NEWS

By Julia Merola

Finding my voice: A tribute to my grandma

| ALLYSON THARP / THE TEMPLE NEWS

By Rachel Grant

The kayaking trip that changed my life

| NADIYAH TIMMONS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

By Chase Gilroy

Beyond doubt: Embracing emotions

| ALLYSON THARP / THE TEMPLE NEWS

By Chelsea Lubbe

Graduating with my lifelong teacher

| ALLYSON THARP / THE TEMPLE NEWS

By Nadiyah Timmons

Claire Zeffer

Claire can be reached at claire.zeffer@temple.edu. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews.

Valeria Uribe

Valeria can be reached at valeria.uribe@temple.edu. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews.

