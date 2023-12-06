December 6: Football Year in Review

A breakdown of the football season, Temple Athletics struggles to understand the importance of NIL, men’s and women’s basketball, and the TTN sports team’s favorite moments of the year. All on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Declan Landis, Johnny Zawislak, Jaison Nieves, and Ryan Mack.
Declan Landis
Declan Landis
Johnny Zawislak
Johnny Zawislak
Jaison Nieves
Jaison Nieves
Ryan Mack
Ryan Mack
