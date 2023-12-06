December 6: Football Year in Review

The Playbook is your way to get in the game for all things Temple Athletics. Join the TTN sports editors as they break down the past week in sports with expert analysis and appearances from some of your favorite Temple athletes.

06 December 2023 , , , and Podcast, The Playbook

A breakdown of the football season, Temple Athletics struggles to understand the importance of NIL, men’s and women’s basketball, and the TTN sports team’s favorite moments of the year. All on this week’s episode of The Playbook with Declan Landis, Johnny Zawislak, Jaison Nieves, and Ryan Mack.

Declan Landis

Declan can be reached at declan.landis@temple.edu. Follow Declan on Twitter @DeclanLandis.

Johnny Zawislak

Johnny can be reached at john.zawislak@temple.edu. Follow Johnny on Twitter @JZawisBTB.

Jaison Nieves

Jaison can be reached at jaison.nieves@temple.edu. Follow Jaison on Twitter @JaisonNieves1.

Ryan Mack

Ryan can be reached at ryan.mack0001@temple.edu. Follow Ryan on Twitter @Ryan_mack18.

Pablo Rouco

