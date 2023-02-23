The Temple News wins 13 Student Keystone Media Awards

The paper won more awards than last year and had a podcast that was nominated in consecutive years.

The Temple News won 13 awards in the 2023 Student Keystone Media Awards in Division 1. The paper won more awards than last year and accumulated the second-most individual awards of any student media outlet in Pennsylvania.

From covering the impact of gun violence on local residents, continuing our innovation in design presentation and telling stories of how our fellow students interact with the global community, our publication continues to successfully strengthen its coverage of Temple University and the North Central community.

Check the list below for our complete list of winners.

General News – Second Place

The Big Scheme: How the Fox School of Business used rankings to intentionally deceive the public

By Jack Danz and Amelia Winger

General News – Honorable Mention

A human right: Residents struggle to find quality food

By Natalie Kerr

Public Service/Enterprise Package – Second Place

Resolve Broke in Philly Collaboration: Gun Violence

By The Temple News Staff

Feature Story – Honorable Mention

Temple law students support Ukrainian refugees

By Rosie Leonard

Personality Profile – Second Place

“Sole Surgeon” keeps local residents’ shoes fresh

By Lawrence Ukenye

Sports Story – Second Place

Student before athlete: Nicolai achieves double life

By Isabella DiAmore

Cartoon/Graphic Illustration – Second Place

My desire for academic validation controlled me

By Cal Nguyen

Cartoon/Graphic Illustration – Honorable Mention

My mom was my hero before becoming a nurse

By Ethan Carroll

Photo Story – Honorable Mention

Temple University’s 2021-22 year through photos

By Noel Chacko

Layout and Design – Second Place

Coming Up Short

By Ingrid Slater

Layout and Design – Honorable Mention

2022 Basketball Preview

By Joelle Pacheco

Video Story – Honorable Mention

Sole Surgeon 215

By Erik Coombs

Podcast – Second Place

RePrint

By Olivia Hall