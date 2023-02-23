The Temple News wins 13 Student Keystone Media Awards

The Temple News won 13 awards in the 2023 Student Keystone Media Awards in Division 1. The paper won more awards than last year and accumulated the second-most individual awards of any student media outlet in Pennsylvania.
From covering the impact of gun violence on local residents, continuing our innovation in design presentation and telling stories of how our fellow students interact with the global community, our publication continues to successfully strengthen its coverage of Temple University and the North Central community.
Check the list below for our complete list of winners.
General News – Second Place
The Big Scheme: How the Fox School of Business used rankings to intentionally deceive the public
By Jack Danz and Amelia Winger
General News – Honorable Mention
A human right: Residents struggle to find quality food
By Natalie Kerr
Public Service/Enterprise Package – Second Place
Resolve Broke in Philly Collaboration: Gun Violence
By The Temple News Staff
Feature Story – Honorable Mention
Temple law students support Ukrainian refugees
By Rosie Leonard
Personality Profile – Second Place
“Sole Surgeon” keeps local residents’ shoes fresh
By Lawrence Ukenye
Sports Story – Second Place
Student before athlete: Nicolai achieves double life
By Isabella DiAmore
Cartoon/Graphic Illustration – Second Place
My desire for academic validation controlled me
By Cal Nguyen
Cartoon/Graphic Illustration – Honorable Mention
My mom was my hero before becoming a nurse
By Ethan Carroll
Photo Story – Honorable Mention
Temple University’s 2021-22 year through photos
By Noel Chacko
Layout and Design – Second Place
By Ingrid Slater
Layout and Design – Honorable Mention
By Joelle Pacheco
Video Story – Honorable Mention
By Erik Coombs
Podcast – Second Place
By Olivia Hall
