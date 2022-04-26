Temple University’s 2021-22 year through photos

Photos from the school year show an attempt to return to normalcy amid frequent campus changes.

In August 2021, students returned to in-person classes after almost a year and a half of virtual learning. Students were required to wear masks in all indoor spaces and be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.

The following month, a tornado devastated Temple University’s Ambler campus causing extensive damage to university buildings. Classes were canceled and then moved online while the campus was repaired.

Temple University football failed to meet expectations during their season, ending with seven straight losses and finishing 3-9 on the season before firing head coach Rod Carey.

In November, Temple Muslim Students Association advocated for their own prayer space. After their initiative gained support on social media, they eventually secured a space in the Paley Building in February.

On December 6, 2021, Temple Student Government hosted a candlelight vigil at The Bell Tower, memorializing and mourning the loss of Temple students Samuel Collington, Katherine Kelemen, Matthew Melendez, James Peterman and April Rochester. Students and parents have since petitioned for increased safety measures both on and off campus.

Following winter break, Temple temporarily postponed in-person classes for two weeks due to a rise in COVID-19 cases amid the spread of the Omicron variant. Students returned to class on Jan. 24 but with stricter masking guidelines.

On Feb. 2, Mia Davis, a graduate student forward, scored 18 points and became Temple’s new all-time scoring leader with a career total of 2,195 points.

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, roughly 100 people assembled for a gathering to support the Ukrainian community at the Bell Tower on March 10.

Temple’s Main Campus Program Board hosted the first Owlchella event since 2019 at the Liacouras Center with headlining artists Jack Harlow and Swae Lee.