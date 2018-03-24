Thousands gather for Philadelphia’s March for Our Lives

Thousands of people gathered at Independence Hall at 5th and Market streets this morning to walk in the March for Our Lives Philadelphia sister march. More than 800 cities around the world hosted sister marches Saturday morning against gun violence and call on politicians to enact gun reform policies. The #MarchforOurLives and #NeverAgain movements began last month after 17 students were killed in a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Stoneman Douglas students organized the March for Our Lives event in Washington D.C. on Saturday morning.

Philadelphia’s march kicked off around 10 a.m. Attendees marched through Old City and south on Christoper Columbus Boulevard. At the end of the march route, near Columbus Boulevard and South Street, a rally with speakers was held for gun control reform advocates to voice their opinions. Speakers like Sen. Bob Casey and State Rep. Brian Sims spoke, as well as a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School alumna, Rebecca Salus, who is also a regional leader of the MSD Philly Alumni Group.