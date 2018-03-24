Lovelace earns All-American honors at the NCAA Championships

Sophomore sabres Malia Hee, Kerry Plunkett and sophomore foil Kennedy Lovelace represented Temple at the NCAA Championships meet on Thursday and Friday in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The Owls wrapped up their season by finishing 11th out of 24 women’s teams.

Lovelace earned All-American Second Team honors at the championships. She is the Owls’ first All-American in foil since 2011.

Lovelace had the highest finish for the Owls. She placed seventh out of 24 fencers. She won 15 out of 23 bouts, while recording 93 touches scored to only 65 touches against in her first NCAA Championships.

Lovelace won three of four bouts against the eventual finalists in the foil bracket. Her one loss came against Columbia University junior Iman Blow, who won the foil title.

On top of her strong performance, Lovelace finished the dual season with a 61-22 record.

Hee tallied 12 wins, finishing with 90 touches scored to 79 touches against. She placed 13th, while Plunkett won five bouts and took 22nd place. Plunkett had a 53-20 regular-season record this season for the Owls.

Hee, who had a 55-22 record in dual meets on the year, won the Elite 90 award after the competition on Friday. The Elite 90 award is given to the athlete with the highest GPA among those at the finals for each NCAA sport. Hee, who’s an advertising major, has a 4.0 GPA.

Temple recorded its 42nd straight winning season with a 26-12 record.

The sabre squad went 31-5 this season, which is the second season in a row the squad finished with 30 or more wins. It’s also the first time in program history the sabre squad has finished with 30 wins or more in back-to-back seasons.

The foil and epee squads each finished with 28-11 records on the season.

The Owls finished the season as the No. 8 team in the CollegeFencing360.com Women’s Coaches Poll.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated Temple’s final result.