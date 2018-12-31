Top 10 features stories of 2018

From the Eagles winning the Superbowl to acquiring Tupac Shakur’s belongings, 2018 was full of excitement.

“Fans ‘erupt’ after Eagles win” by Emily Scott and Ian Walker

An Eagles fan celebrates on the median of Broad Street, flapping his arms like wings, after the Eagles won the NFC Championship to advance to the 2018 Super Bowl. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

In February, Temple University students gathered on North Broad Street and at neighborhood haunts like the Draught Horse to watch history being made as the Eagles overtook the New England Patriots in the 52nd Super Bowl. The win marked the Eagles’ new reign as “underdogs” and thousands of fans inundated Philly’s streets attempting to climb Crisco-slicked poles, scale traffic lights and pop champagne bottles in celebration.

2. “Michelle Obama, celebrities visit campus for College Signing Day” by Lindsay Bowen and Kelly Brennan

Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks to graduating high school seniors at College Signing Day at the Liacouras Center. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Former First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated almost 8,000 local high school students who elected to pursue higher education or join the military after graduation. The fifth-annual College Signing Day at the Liacouras Center was part of Obama’s Reach Higher initiative, which she launched in 2014 while still in the White House. Obama’s inspiration for the program stemmed from graduating cum laude from Princeton University in 1985 and earning a law degree from Harvard Law School in 1988 after being told as a teenager the colleges she wanted to apply to were “out of her reach.”

3. “Travel Channel Features Richie’s Deli & Pizza on ‘Food Paradise’” by Laura Smythe



Richie Jr. of Richie’s Deli & Pizza holds his popular iced coffee at his shop located at The Wall. | HANNAH BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

The popular campus eatery Richie’s Deli & Pizza and its beloved owner Richie Jr. appeared on the “College Town Cravings” episode of the Travel Channel’s show “Food Paradise.” Richie Jr. discussed the filming process and how the TV network noticed Richie’s when food bloggers started sharing photos of the shop’s food on social media. Richie’s has been part of the Temple University community for three generations, and students covered Richie’s with 432 sticky notes and flooded social media with the hashtag #Notes4Richie to show support when Richie Sr. died in May.

4. “Students hold vigil for Pittsburgh shooting victims: ‘It could’ve been my family, it could have been us’” by Henry Savage



Rabbi Baruch Kantor, director of Chabad at Temple, speaks during Tuesday’s vigil. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS

In October, a gunman killed 11 members of the Pittsburgh synagogue Tree of Life Congregation in the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in United States history. Students from Hillel at Temple University and Chabad at Temple University organized a vigil for the victims at the Bell Tower that almost 200 students and faculty members attended. Roughly 1,800 Jewish students attend Temple, and some students’ families attend synagogues down the street from the Tree of Life Congregation.



5. “Alumnus stars as George Washington in ‘Hamilton’” by Claire Wolters

Bryan Terrell Clark (center), a 2003 theater alumnus, stars in the Broadway musical “Hamilton” as George Washington. He took over the role in January 2017. | COURTESY / JOAN MARCUS

The award-winning Broadway musical “Hamilton” tells the story of George Washington and the first Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton through song and rap. The Temple News spoke with 2003 theater alumnus Bryan Terrell Clark, who assumed the lead role of George Washington in 2017 after auditioning seven times. Clark and his co-stars shattered racial barriers by portraying the Founding Fathers as people of color.

6. “First-time Temple student voters turn out for midterm elections” by Kyra Miller

Scott Vassa, a junior art therapy major, accepts a local candidate’s flyer on his way into Amos Recreation Center to vote in the midterm elections. | ZARI TARAZONA / THE TEMPLE NEWS

In the first midterm election since President Donald Trump took office, Temple University students visited polling places near and far to Main Campus to cast their votes. Some of these students include first-time voters who shared their political views and feelings about casting their ballot for the first time.

7. “The Blockson Collection receives Tupac Shakur’s belongings” by Carlee Cunningham

The Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection unveiled handwritten lyrics by Tupac Shakur, who was killed in 1994, to the public. | DYLAN LONG / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Goldin Auctions donated several of the late rapper Tupac Shakur’s belongings to Temple University’s Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection. Museum Curator Diane Turner welcomed the donation to the Blockson Collection, which is one of the largest collections of African-American artifacts in the country. Shakur’s handwritten lyrics, diamond-encrusted medallion and more are on display in Sullivan Hall.



8. “Former athlete’s family builds collapsible helmet” by Bibiana Correa

David Hall (left) and Jordan Klein (right) created helmet design company Park & Diamond after David Hall’s sister, 2015 criminal justice and sociology alumna Rachel Hall, was hit by a car while riding her bike. | COURTESY / PARK & DIAMOND

Rachel Hall, a 2015 criminal justice and sociology alumna, was in a coma for four months after she was hit by a car while riding her bike at Park Avenue and Diamond Street. Her brother David Hall and his business partner Jordan Klein set out to reduce cycling-related accidents and launched the bicycle helmet company Park & Diamond, which sells foldable helmets that look like a baseball cap. The pair told The Temple News reporter Bibiana Correa that they sat down and rethought what a helmet should be.



9. “Father-son truck brings Indian food to campus” by Emma Padner

Chris Schaeffer, a creative writing instructor, gets their lunch from The Taste of India food truck parked on Montgomery Avenue near 13th Street. | HANNAH BURNS / THE TEMPLE NEWS

Chirag Chandna wanted to enjoy more Indian food on Main Campus, so he teamed up with his dad Gogy Chandna to start The Taste of India, their own food truck. The senior management information systems major handles management duties, while Gogy Chadna cooks and serves authentic Indian food and beverages inspired by their own experiences. Read the rest of this year’s Lunchies Edition that explored the international roots of many food trucks around campus



10. “Late religion professor to be honored by City Council” by Devyn Trethewey

Professor John C. Raines explained his role in a burglary that led to the the first leaks of the FBI’s COINTELPRO scandal to author Betty Medsger in her new book “The Burglary.” Raines was a professor at Temple for nearly 50 years. FILE PHOTO | PAUL KLEIN

Philadelphia City Councilwoman At-Large Helen Gym presented a resolution commemorating the late religion professor John Raines as an honorary councilmember. Raines is widely-known for being a part of a group of activists who stole FBI documents that exposed abuse within J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI administration in 1971. Raines’ friends and family, Gym and the Temple University community gathered at Tuttleman Learning Center in September to read the resolution and reflect on Raines’ lifelong political activism.









