Traditional Mexican food and dance help celebrate independence

On Sunday, hundreds filled the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing for the Mexican Independence Day Festival, celebrating Mexican culture as part of PECO’s Multicultural Series. Attendees swarmed the area filled with food vendors and artists selling their crafts.

Mexican food, like tacos, cemitas and chicharrónes, were served at the festival, attracting long lines of people. Organizations, like Xfinity, NBC Telemundo and the Mexican Consulate of Philadelphia, set up tables to provide information about local resources, products and services.

Alyza Ngbokoli, a first year education grad student at University of Pennsylvania, attended the event for the first time.

“It is amazing. My favorite part so far has been food,” she said while drinking a piña colada.

Along with food and craft tables, various performers took the stage, including a rendition of the Mexican folk dance Danza de los Viejitos, or “Dance of the Old Men”.

Angela Sileo, freshman French major, went to the event as part of a trip organized by her resident assistrants at Morgan Hall South.

“[I’m looking forward to] seeing a lot of cultural things, learning about the food and the dances,” she said.