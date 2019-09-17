Support veteran employment

The Editorial Board is happy to see Temple University taking strides to employ veterans in area schools.

Temple University opened a branch of the national Troops for Teachers program in Spring 2019, helping veterans become certified K-12 teachers.

The federally funded program is managed by the Department of Defense’s Defense Activity for Non-Traditional Education Support. Temple is accepting more students for this semester. Veterans are places in Philadelphia-area schools for at least three years.

Troops for Teachers provides a path for veterans, allowing them to continue using their leadership skills, and serving both their country and their community in their new roles. It also benefits local schools by providing more educators.

The Editorial Board praises Temple for supporting this community and continuing this program. We recognize the unique challenges that veterans face, as well as the need for quality educators in schools, and we commend the university for contributing to such an important program.

The Editorial Board hopes to see more applicants and, in turn, more strong leaders teaching in our schools.