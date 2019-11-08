TSG gears up for second Hunger Awareness Week

There will be events all week long to raise awareness about food insecurity on college campuses.

Temple Student Government will be hosting its second annual Hunger Awareness Week from Nov. 11-16.

Former Student Body President Gadi Zimmerman started the awareness week last year. This year, AaronRey Ebreo, a senior biology major and TSG’s student basic needs director, organized the events.

Ebreo is also the founder of Swipes for Philadelphia, a local affiliate of Swipe Out Hunger that allows students to donate unused meal swipes towards nonperishable food items. Swipes for Philadelphia distributes the items to students in need and to people experiencing homelessness.

Approximately 35 percent of Temple undergraduates in 2017 said they experienced “low” or “very low” food security, according to a university release.

Ebreo expects a good turnout for the events because there is such a variety, he said.

“All the events are unique and bring different students with various interests all together for one cause,” Ebreo said.

Here is a rundown of next week’s activities.

All Week: Food and Clothing Drive

Every weekday during Hunger Awareness Week, TSG will collect food and clothing at the Bell Tower from 12-4 p.m. Donatable items include winter clothes, nonperishable food items and hygiene products. The student organization that raises the most donations will receive a prize.

Monday: Video Game Tournament for Hunger

Students can participate in a video game tournament in The Reel from 2-5 p.m. The entrance fee is five non-perishable food items per tournament, which will be donated to the Cherry Pantry. There will be prizes for the winners of each game.

Tuesday: Swipe Out Hunger x Challah for Hunger Partner Bake

Swipes for Philadelphia and Challah for Hunger, a chapter of the national organization that bakes the traditional Jewish bread to combat food insecurity, will be having a challah bake in the Student Center food court from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The bread will be sold at a bake sale at The View at Montgomery on Montgomery Avenue near 12th Street, from 7-8:30 p.m. The proceeds from the bake sale will go to the Cherry Pantry or Student Emergency Aid Fund in the Division of Student Affairs, Ebreo said.

Wednesday: Lunch and Learn: Faces of Homelessness Panel

Students can attend a lunch and learn event in Student Center Room 217CD from 12-2 p.m. Lunch will be provided and speakers will discuss their experiences with food insecurity. Reservation is required for those interested. Students who are interested in reserving a spot can do so through a QR code on flyers for the event which are posted around campus, Ebreo said.

Thursday: Swipes for Philadelphia Meeting

Swipes for Philadelphia will host an event to educate students about food and housing insecurity in Student Center Room 200A from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Students can also participate in an advocacy writing workshop and a food packaging event there. Challah for Hunger, Sharing Excess, a local food donation program at Drexel University, and Cherry Pantry are collaborating with Swipes for Philadelphia at the event.

Friday: Dodgeball Tournament for Hunger

Students can play in a dodgeball tournament in Room 145 of Pearson Hall from 6-9 p.m. For each seven-player team, there is an entrance fee of 35 non-perishable food items, which will be donated to the Cherry Pantry. Winners of the tournament will receive prizes.

Saturday: Swipes for Philadelphia Distribution Event

Swipes for Philadelphia will be distributing non-perishable food items, water, clothes and hygiene products to people experiencing food and housing insecurity in Center City from 12-2 p.m. at Dilworth Park. People who are interested in attending should RSVP. Students who are interested in reserving a spot can do so through a QR code on flyers for the event which are posted around campus, Ebreo said.

