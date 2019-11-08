No one injured in armed robbery on Bouvier Street

The student answered a knock at the door and was robbed at gunpoint.

A man robbed a male Temple student of several electronics and a backpack inside his apartment on Bouvier Street near Montgomery Avenue around 3 a.m. today, wrote Charlie Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.



The suspect knocked on the student’s door, Leone said, taking out a gun when he opened the door. The backpack contained a laptop, a bluetooth speaker and a cell phone.



Temple Police had responded to a fight at the same house around 1 a.m. last weekend. The two incidents are likely not related, Leone wrote.



No one was injured in the incident. TUPD is reviewing footage from cameras on the block to try and identify the suspect, Leone wrote.

