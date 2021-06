The woman is currently in stable condition at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

A 34-year-old woman was shot in her left calf at around 7:30 p.m. Monday on 18th Street near Oxford, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The woman was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and is in stable condition. She does not appear to be affiliated with Temple University, Leone wrote.

Detectives from the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the scene of the incident, he added.