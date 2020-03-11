University of Pennsylvania to suspend in-person teaching

Temple has yet to make an announcement regarding the status of its in-person classes.

The University of Pennsylvania is moving classes online for the rest of the semester beginning March 23 in light of the spread of COVID-19, The Daily Pennsylvanian first reported Wednesday afternoon.

Students living on campus will be instructed to move out by March 15 and activities on UPenn’s campus will be limited, The DP reported. The university will also extend its spring break, which students are currently on, by one week.

The news comes amid uncertainty over whether Temple University will move its classes online. The university instructed its students and faculty to prepare for the possibility of moving online Monday, The Temple News reported.

UPenn’s decision to move classes online adds to a growing list of universities in the region, including Rutgers University, Villanova University and West Chester University, that have moved their courses online.

There is one presumed positive case of COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus, in Philadelphia. There are 15 cases in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.