Rutgers University and Penn State close games to fans

Two regional universities have decided to play games without spectators until at least April 3.

Rutgers University sports will play home games without fans beginning Thursday, March 12, Rutgers Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon. The restriction is scheduled to last until at least April 3, according to the release.

In addition, non-university sporting events scheduled to be hosted at Rutgers’ facilities have been cancelled. Student athletes and team staff are permitted to continue with essential travel.

The Rutgers Athletics Ticket Office will refund single-game ticket purchases, according to the release.

Temple does not have any sports scheduled to play against Rutgers between now and April 3.

Penn State will also prohibit fans at sporting events until April 3, the Daily Collegian reported. The decision is effective immediately and tickets for the upcoming men’s hockey Big Ten Semifinal will be refunded, the Daily Collegian further reported.

Temple women’s soccer is scheduled to play a spring game against the Lions on March 22 at 2 p.m. in University Park.

