Video shows Temple student using racial slurs

This is a developing story.

Temple University is looking into a video of a student using a racial slur that surfaced online yesterday.

The video, posted on an Instagram story and then reposted by another user on Twitter, appears to show a woman saying racial slurs and laughing.

Temple is aware of the video and has referred it to Student Affairs and Campus Police for appropriate action, wrote Ray Betzner, a spokesperson for the university, in an email to The Temple News.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention,” Temple University wrote on Twitter in response to the video. “We do not tolerate discrimination of any form, and we encourage you to contact @TU_Police immediately to provide more information.”

“Thank you for the many tips received regarding the video and threats,” Temple Police wrote on Twitter. “We are taking appropriate action. Be safe and stay well!”