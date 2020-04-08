Temple Athletics announces affiliation with Nike

Nike will supply the university’s athletic teams with uniforms and equipment beginning in Fall 2020.

Nike is now the official supplier of Temple University athletic gear and uniforms, the Athletic Department announced on Wednesday via Twitter.

In times like this, the only direction we can look is forward. pic.twitter.com/eh5bS31ag5 — Temple Owls (@TempleOwls) April 8, 2020

The deal will officially start in July 2020 and last for three years, according to a release by Temple Athletics. All 19 varsity sports will receive new uniforms for their next season of competition.

Since 2010, the university’s official athletic sponsor had been Under Armour. Temple signed a 10-year extension with the brand in 2015.

