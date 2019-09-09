Villanova edges out Temple men’s soccer in City Six matchup

The Men’s Soccer team has yet to score a goal in the 2019 season.

Temple men’s soccer saw their record worsen to 0-3 Saturday afternoon at Villanova.

After losing in consecutive shutouts to Rutgers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten Conference) and nationally-ranked Georgetown (3-0, 0-0 Big East Conference), the Owls’ offensive didn’t improve in the third game of the season.

Temple generated a few threatening chances prior to halftime. Sophomore midfielder Jalen Campbell and senior midfielder Leandros Lillis’ respective shots showed encouraging signs as Temple came very close to scoring on a few occasions.

The Owls defense played well and was solid in crucial parts of the game as they only allowed five shots on goal. Temple’s offense failed to take hold of their chances on goal and failed to notch a goal both early and often.

Temple’s offense has yet to score a goal this season and haven’t scored in 335 minutes dating back to last season as the defense has just allowed five goals in three games, including one each in the first and third games, and a penalty goal conceded.

“I think we executed in a lot of the areas we wanted to get better,” Coach Brian Rowland said after the game. “We looked a lot more dangerous dangerous in our attack, I think we created opportunities, so I think we’ve got to just keep knocking down the door and keep playing aggressively, how we have been.”

Rowland said the team has been working on its attacking play and that the team can improve “collectively.”

“I think certain guys carry the weight of scoring goals and they know that that’s their responsibility, but in terms of carrying play and making chances, it’s a team game,” Rowland said.

Rowland added that the team has a “deep roster” and he may be giving new players opportunities to help the team score.

Temple will face off against 3-0 Lafayette on Friday September 13th at 7:30 p.m.