Voices: How are you voting in the general election?

Students share how they are voting in the general election.

20 October 2020 Features, Voices

Lauren Wilcox

Junior sociology major

“I will be doing the mail-in ballot, but I think I am going to do the in-person drop-off. It is just easy honestly because the Liacouras Center is doing the in-person, so I think that is the best option for me.”

Will Shires

Junior media studies and production major

“I will be voting. I am currently still waiting for my mail-in ballot, hopefully it gets here in time. If not, I don’t know what I am going to do because I don’t have time to take off for Election Day.”

Jenna Weitman

Senior voice performance major

“I have already voted. I am a resident of New York state, so I sent in my absentee ballot early in October. I think voting is important because as Americans it’s our civil duty to cast our vote and participate in a government that demands democracy and participation. So, any part I can do to help spread my voice and others is important.”

Tiana Squires

Sophomore chemistry major

“I plan on voting, I just don’t know how. I haven’t started to look up how, but I did pass by some people signing up over on Lehigh [Street], so I will probably do that, but I’m not 100 percent sure.”

Tyra Brown

