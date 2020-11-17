Voices: What are your Thanksgiving plans?

Sophia Celano
Sophomore psychology major
“I am staying home with my immediate family, and just my grandparents are coming over.”
Joe Cotillo
Freshman business management major
“My plans for Thanksgiving are going home, hanging with my family and then coming back to Temple in January.”
Olivia Sariano
Sophomore public relations major
“For Thanksgiving I am actually working. I work at Sephora, so I will be there for Black Friday. I haven’t been to Thanksgiving since I was 16, so I guess this is normal, but my coworker normally brings us a plate of food.”
Lily Towle
Freshman psychology major
“My plans for Thanksgiving are just going home to see my family and my cats.”
