Voices: What are your Thanksgiving plans?

With fall break starting next week, students share if they have plans for Thanksgiving.

17 November 2020 Features, Voices

Sophia Celano

Sophomore psychology major

“I am staying home with my immediate family, and just my grandparents are coming over.” 

Joe Cotillo

Freshman business management major

“My plans for Thanksgiving are going home, hanging with my family and then coming back to Temple in January.”

Olivia Sariano

Sophomore public relations major

“For Thanksgiving I am actually working. I work at Sephora, so I will be there for Black Friday. I haven’t been to Thanksgiving since I was 16, so I guess this is normal, but my coworker normally brings us a plate of food.”

Lily Towle

Freshman psychology major

“My plans for Thanksgiving are just going home to see my family and my cats.”

Tyra Brown

can be reached at tyra.brown@temple.edu. Follow The Temple News @TheTempleNews.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*