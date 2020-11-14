Where to get tested for COVID-19 near Temple University

The city department of public health advises those who’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive COVID-19 to be tested for it.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health advises people to avoid holiday gatherings with those outside of their household during the fall and winter months. Those who are suspected to have come in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should quarantine for 14 days.



Individuals should get tested if their symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath or loss of taste or smell, or if they’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.



Temple University advises students to follow local health recommendations when returning home. Those returning to Philadelphia after break should quarantine for 14 days, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health recommendations.



Temple advised students returning home for fall break to self-quarantine for two weeks before their departure to avoid potentially spreading COVID-19 to family, The Temple News reported.



The university is offering free COVID-19 testing to students from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20 in Mitten Hall. In-person instruction on Temple’s Main Campus will be halted on Nov. 20 for the remainder of the semester.



Student Health Services offers COVID-19 testing for Temple students through booking appointments in advance through their online portal.



Temple Student Health Services

Broad Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue | 215-204-7500

Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

Free to students. Schedule an appointment online at temple.edu/studenthealth. Student Health Services is also offering limited free testing prior to Fall Break from Nov. 16 through Nov. 20 at Mitten Hall. Testing can be scheduled online on the Student Health Services portal.

In addition to the university’s testing services, here is where else you can get tested around Main Campus:

myDoc Urgent Care – Temple University Main Campus

Broad Street near Wallace | 267-457-5553

Open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-in testing or testing by appointment is available. Results take approximately 2-3 days to process.



Project HOME – Stephen Klein Wellness Center

Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 22nd Street | 215-320-6187

Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Testing is free and walk-ins are welcomed.



Philadelphia Department of Public Health – Health Center 5

20th Street near Berks | 215-685-2933

Open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Call the Philadelphia Department of Health for more information on registration and wait times.



Fairmount Primary Care Center at Girard Medical Center

Girard Avenue near 8th Street | 215-827-8010

Open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Schedule by appointment only. Results take approximately 10 days to process.



Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC) – Health Connection

9th Street near Norris | 855-887-9229

Open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing available by appointment only. Testing is free and results are available within minutes.



Delaware Valley Community Health – Fairmount Primary Care Center

Fairmount Avenue near 15th Street | 215-235-9600

Open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Testing available by online appointment only.



The Family Practice and Counseling Network – 11th St Family Health Services

11th Street near Parrish | 215-769-1100

Open Tuesdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration is encouraged but walk-ins are welcomed. Testing is free and results are provided 5 to 7 days after testing. Testing may be cancelled for inclement weather.