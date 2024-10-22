Where to vote in person in the 2024 general election

On Nov. 5, students will head to polling sites to vote in the upcoming general election. Here’s where you can find polling places near you.

On Nov. 5, registered Philadelphians can cast their vote for the next President of the United States.

Polls will open starting at 7 a.m. and remain open until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters should expect to vote for the president and a Pennsylvania U.S. Senator for their federal candidates. Voters can also cast votes for state candidates running in this election for the Attorney General, Auditor General, Treasurer and Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

First-time voters should be prepared to show ID on arrival. Approved forms of photo identification include a Pennsylvania driver’s license, an ID issued by any Commonwealth agency or the U.S. Government, a student ID or an employee ID. If voters do not have a photo ID, they can present a non-photo ID that contains their name and address.

When voters enter their designated polling location, they will first check in. From there, a poll worker will help guide them to a voting station to get started. Voters will then make their selections on the touch screen. The candidate they select will be highlighted in green.

After they make their selection, voters are encouraged by the PA Government website to double check that their preferred candidate is highlighted and that they have voted for all contests they wish to. Voters are not required to vote for every contest.

When voters are finished casting their vote, click ‘print’ on the screen. The printed paper ballot will show up in a window to the right of the screen. Voters can ensure that all selections are accurate and then click ‘cast’ to submit the ballot. A confirmation screen will appear after the ballot has been submitted.

Polling places will vary by address. Voters can look up their poll on Pennsylvania’s voter services website. The following polling locations are local to Temple:

Amos Recreation Center

1817 N 16th St.

Beckett Gardens Community Center

1410 N 16th St.

Bright Hope Baptist Church

1601 N 12th St.

Carver High School for Engineering and Science

1600 W Norris St.

Norris Homes

809 W Berks St.

Duckrey School

1501 W Diamond St.

Yorktown Arms

1300 W Jefferson St.

Midtown Parish United Methodist Church

700-18 W Norris St.

Penrose Recreation Center

1101 W Susquehanna Ave.

Meade School

1606 N 18th St.

North Philadelphia Seventh Day Adventist Church

1510 W Oxford St.