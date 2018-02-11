Woman assaulted in apartment on Oxford Street

11 February 2018 Julia Boyd Crime, News

A 32-year-old woman was assaulted inside a residence on Saturday afternoon on Oxford Street near 17th.

The woman, who is not affiliated with the university, was cut on her face and arms by another woman, who was her acquaintance.

She was taken to Temple University Hospital after she called 911, wrote Executive Director of Campus Safety Services Charlie Leone in an email.

The woman said she could not recall the name of her attacker, but knew her, Leone wrote.

A TU Alert was sent out to students about the incident around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Philadelphia Police Central Detectives as well as TUPD are following up on the investigation.

