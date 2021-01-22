Man shot in back on Germantown Avenue

The suspected shooter fled in a silver Ford Taurus heading toward Venango Street.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the lower back on Germantown Avenue near Tioga Street at 10 a.m. Friday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

Temple University Police officers took the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he is currently in critical condition, Leone wrote.

Detectives from the Philadelphia Police East Division are investigating the incident, he added.