Temple student shot to death in off-campus apartment

UPDATE at 1:55 p.m.

Daniel Duignam, a junior risk management and insurance student, was found dead from gunshot wounds in his off-campus apartment on Diamond Street near 17th around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

Both Temple and Philadelphia police are investigating Duignam’s death, President Richard Englert said in an email to the Temple community on Sunday morning. Police do not believe Duignam’s death was a “random act” and will increase patrols around Main Campus as investigations continue.

Police told NBC10 that Duignam was shot three times: in his stomach, face and right arm.

“On behalf of everyone at Temple, I want to extend my deepest sympathies to Daniel’s family and friends at this tragic time,” Englert wrote. “They are in the thoughts and prayers of us all.”

Duignam was an active member in the Sigma Chapter of Gamma Iota Sigma, a risk management and insurance student professional organization, Fox School of Business Dean Moshe Porat told The Temple News.

“We join President Englert and the rest of the Temple University community in extending our condolences to Daniel’s family and those closest to him,” Porat said in a statement. “Whenever our school and our university suffers a loss such as this, we encourage those affected to seek help and support from available on campus resources and from one another.”

Duignam is at least the third student from Fox to die suddenly this academic year.

Anyone with information about Duignam’s death is encouraged to contact Temple Police at 215-204-1234 or the confidential tip line at 215-204-6493.

Englert encouraged students to utilize Tuttleman Counseling Services, which will offer special hours on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Walk-in hours will also be available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include information from Moshe Porat, the dean of the Fox School of Business.