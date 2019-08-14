Temple lifts lockdown at Health Sciences Campus amid active shooter scene in Nicetown

At least five officers were injured in the shooting at the intersection of Erie Avenue and 15th Street.

This story was updated on Aug. 14 at 7:15 p.m.

Temple University lifted the lockdown on the Health Sciences Campus amid an active shooting in the city’s Tioga-Nicetown section.



At least five Philadelphia Police officers were injured in an ongoing shooting near the intersection of Erie Avenue and 15th Street, according to a tweet from Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp at 5:53 p.m. on Wednesday.

The officers who were shot sustained non-life threatening injuries, the tweet read.



They are being treated at nearby hospitals, including Temple University Hospital.



Police reported that there were two shooters firing from inside a home on the block in Nicetown, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.



Shots continue to be fired at the scene, Gripp wrote in a later tweet.



The university locked down the Health Sciences Campus just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.



Students were advised to avoid the area and to seek shelter, stay quiet and be still if they are on campus.

