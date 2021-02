The student’s laptop, cell phone and wallet were taken from his apartment on 17th Street near Westmont on Sunday at around midnight.

A man and woman stole a cell phone, wallet and laptop from a Temple University student’s apartment on 17th Street near Westmont at around midnight Sunday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The student came home to find the man and woman already in his apartment and was not injured during the incident.

The woman involved in the incident was taken into police custody, Leone added.