Women’s soccer gets first win against Sacred Heart

Temple University earned its first win of the season against Sacred Heart University, 2-0, on Friday at the Temple Sports Complex.

The Owls’ win comes after losing their season-opener against Saint Joseph’s, 2-1, on Aug. 17.

Temple dominated the game offensively in the first half. The Owls outshot the Pioneers, 10-1, and netted two goals.

Junior forward Jules Blank scored the Owls’ first goal in the fifth minute of the match with a header assisted by senior forward Kerri McGinley. Blank now has two goals on the season.

Sophomore Emma Wilkins, who came off the bench, scored her first goal of the season in the 44th minute of the match.

Junior goalkeeper Morgan Basileo recorded six saves to earn the shutout.

The Owls will return to action on Sunday on the road against Delaware State University.