Temple student missing since Thursday after leaving Pub Webb

TUPD said officers are “aggressively investigating” all tips they receive.

Jenna Burleigh has been missing since early Thursday morning, Temple Police said. | VIA TEMPLE POLICE

Temple student Jenna Burleigh has been missing since Thursday morning, last seen near Pub Webb on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 16th Street at 2 a.m.

Temple Police posted the “Missing Person” advisory on Twitter with an image of Burleigh’s face as well as what the 22 year old was last seen wearing.

We need your help in finding Temple student Jenna Burleigh, who was last seen on August 31st at 2am. Please share any information. pic.twitter.com/eqRnyjcc3u — Temple Police (@TU_Police) September 1, 2017

Anyone with information about Burleigh is encouraged to call Temple Police at 215-204-1234 or the confidential tip line at 215-204-6493.

“We urge your help in finding Temple student Jenna Burleigh,” the tweet said. “Please share any information.”

Burleigh’s sister, Janelle Burleigh, posted another image of Burleigh on Facebook on Friday morning asking that users share the post and call her or their father if anyone has seen or heard from Jenna.

The Burleigh family came to Temple Police on Thursday evening to report the student missing. Temple Police is collaborating with Lower Salford and Philadelphia police to review cameras and investigate, said Charlie Leone, the executive director of Campus Safety Services.

“We are following up on any tips,” Leone said. “We are aggressively investigating, continuing our investigation working with our police partners from Philadelphia and Lower Salford.”