The 2022-23 academic year through photos

Temple’s 2022-23 Academic Year was far from a normal academic year.

In September, Temple Football struggled to get off to a good start for the second year in a row. With the Owls’ offense struggling, first-year head coach Stan Drayton made the decision to bench quarterback D’Wan Mathis and play freshman EJ Warner, who would go on to start every game the rest of the season.

On Oct. 20, the Iranian Students of Temple University held a vigil for Mahsa Amini, a woman killed in Iran for not wearing a hijab. Nearly 100 students attend the event in solidarity with the Iranian protesters.

In November, some of the state and nation’s most influential politicians came to Temple to encourage voter turnout. On Nov. 5, President Joe Biden reunited with former President Barack Obama at the Liacouras Center to endorse then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro for governor and then-Lt.Gov. John Fetterman for the U.S Senate.

December was the second month of Temple’s Men’s Basketball season, and after beginning the season with the goal of reaching the NCAA tournament, Temple recorded a non-conference record of 6-7, en route to a disappointing end of their season.

The new year began with the TUGSA negotiations for a new contract becoming stagnant and them ultimately initiating a strike. Teaching assistants across the university stopped working and picketed to voice their displeasure, specifically calling out President Jason Wingard.

February saw one of the most difficult moments in Temple University’s history. On Feb. 18, Officer Christopher Fitzgerald was fatally shot on 17th Street near Montgomery Avenue the Temple community came together to mourn his death at Bell Tower vigil.

March marked the end of the Jason Wingard era at Temple. At the end of the month, the university announced Wingard’s intent to resign and that they would soon begin their search for a new president.

The last full month of the academic year was spearheaded by JoAnne Epps as acting university president.

September

Mathis benched for Warner in win over Leopards

Temple Football freshman quarterback E.J. Warner got his first snaps under center in Temple’s game against Lafayette. | ERIKA MONN/ THE TEMPLE NEWS

October

“Women, Life, Freedom”: Vigil for Iranian protesters held at the Bell Tower

Temple students gather at a Bell Tower vigil on Oct.21 in memory of protests who died in Iran. | EARL KUFEN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

November

Biden, Obama join forces at The Liacouras Center to support Fetterman, Shapiro

On Nov. 5, President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama urged attendees to cast ballots for then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro and then-Lt. Gov John Fetterman. NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

December

“Tournament-or-bust” Owls taking a negative record into conference play

Temple Men’s Basketball lets up 51 second half points on Dec. 10 against Penn. EARL KUFEN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

January

TUGSA officially strikes following stagnant negotiations with Temple

After the rally at the Bell Tower on Feb. 15, organizers directed students to pick up signs and march to Broad Street. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

February

Temple community mourns death of Christopher Fitzgerald in emotional vigil

Marissa Fitzgerald arrives at the Bell Tower on Feb. 21 for the vigil remembering her husband, Christopher Fitzgerald. | ERIKA MONN / THE TEMPLE NEWS

March

Wingard expected to resign on Friday, university announces

Temple University President Jason Wingard is expected to resign on March 31. | NOEL CHACKO / THE TEMPLE NEWS

April

JoAnne Epps to be named acting university president