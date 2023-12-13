AAC announces Temple’s 2024 conference opponents

Temple Football will take on eight conference opponents, attempting to win their first road conference game since head coach Stan Drayton was hired.

The American Athletic Conference has officially announced its conference pairings for the 2024 football season, the conference announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

The Owls will play eight conference games, facing Army, Florida Atlantic, North Texas and Tulsa at home, while taking on East Carolina, Navy, UTSA and Tulane on the road.

The schedule features the Owls’ first matchup against Army, which officially joined the AAC on Oct. 25, since 2017. Temple leads the all-time series eight games to six but has not beaten the Knights since 2013.

The conference schedule also features the Owls’ first-ever matchup with FAU, which left Conference USA for the AAC in 2022.

Temple will also travel to New Orleans to take on Tulane for the first time since 2020. The Green Wave have 23 wins during the last two seasons, peaking at nine in the AP Top 25 poll in 2022 and qualifying for a New Year’s 6 Bowl, defeating USC in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 2.

The Owls will face five conference opponents they faced last season, including Navy, Tulsa, North Texas, ECU and UTSA.

Temple will open its season with non-conference play, taking on Oklahoma, Coastal Carolina, Utah State and Connecticut.

Official dates and times will be announced by the AAC at a later date.