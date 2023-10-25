Army joins AAC as football-only member

Army will replace Southern Methodist by the start of the 2024 season, according to reports.

The American Athletic Conference has added Army as a football-only member for the beginning of the 2024 season, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The Black Knights will join as a replacement for Southern Methodist, who will leave the AAC for the Atlantic Coast Conference before the start of next season.

Army is currently a member of the Patriot League and sits at 2-5 on the season. The team joins Navy as the two football-only members of the conference. They will continue their annual rivalry as usual, and the matchup would follow the AAC championship game.

The AAC now has 16 members following the addition, with 15 competing in football. Wichita State remains the lone non-football school.

Army and Temple have matched up 14 times dating back to 1943, and Temple leads the series 8-6. The Black Knights snapped their six-game losing streak in the series in 2016, beating the Owls in back-to-back years. They have not played since 2017.