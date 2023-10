RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

It’s election time in Philadelphia! News editors Oliver Sabo and Sidney Rochnik talk about candidates’ stances on Temple issues, the other positions up grabs, and how students can vote

The college application process is often filled with anxiety and pressure to get into your dream school. Opinion editor Claire Zeffer talks about her experience and she ended up at Temple.