Report: Assistant to leave Temple for Ohio State football

12 February 2018 Evan Easterling Football, Sports
Former defensive coordinator Taver Johnson speaks with reporters after practice on Aug. 15. | SYDNEY SCHAEFER / FILE PHOTO

Taver Johnson is expected to become the cornerbacks coach at Ohio State University for the 2018 season, according to reports from OwlScoop.com, FootballScoop.com and others. 

Johnson worked as the Owls’ defensive coordinator in 2017, his first season at Temple. When coach Geoff Collins reassigned roles to his staff in January, Johnson was named the associate head coach of defense and safeties coach.

Johnson was going to be the co-defensive coordinator with Andrew Thacker, who coached the linebackers in 2017. Temple’s defense led the American Athletic Conference with 39 sacks and ranked second in tackles for loss with 102.

Johnson will return to Ohio State for his second stint with the Buckeyes. He coached defensive backs from 2007-11. Johnson coached two consensus All-Americans at Ohio State including Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins.

