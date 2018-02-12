Temple men’s tennis picks up two wins ahead of AAC opener

The Owls have now won four of their past five matches after their loss to defending Division I champion University of Virginia on Jan. 21.

Temple won both of its matches last weekend, beating Navy, 4-3, on Saturday in Annapolis, Maryland, before defeating George Washington University, 5-2, on the road on Sunday.

Temple (5-2) won all three doubles matches against Navy to claim the point. The Owls and Midshipmen split the six singles matches. Junior Uladzimir Dorash won his doubles match in the second flight with sophomore Eric Biscoveanu and also won his singles match in three sets in the third flight.

Dorash also picked up a singles win against George Washington. Junior Alberto Caceres Casas and senior Thomas Sevel won both of their doubles matches in the top spot to remain undefeated. Sophomore Francisco Bohorquez beat George Washington junior Amlan Sahoo to win his second singles match of the weekend.

The Owls will play their fourth straight road match on Friday against American Athletic Conference opponent East Carolina (6-1). The Pirates are the first of three conference teams Temple will face this season.