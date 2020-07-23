AAC delays start of all Fall Olympic Sports

The delay will allow teams time to implement new rules and protocols to ensure a safe return for student athletes.

The American Athletic Conference announced all 2020 Fall Olympic Sports will be delayed until Sept. 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, according to a press release.

The delay prevents exhibition and non-conference competition for men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

In the 2019 season, Temple University’s Fall Olympic Sports started on Aug. 22. The delay puts teams a little more than one week behind from their regular game day schedule.

“With guidance from its Medical Advisory Group, the conference has established aggressive and proactive testing protocols and guidelines that will ensure the health and well-being of student-athletes during fall sports competition,” the AAC wrote in the release.

The AAC wants to allow teams time to implement new rules or protocols within their institution helping the safe return of athletes, coaches and staff, according to the release.

Due to current adjustments, each institution will be able to make their own decision on rescheduling non-conference games, according to the release.

