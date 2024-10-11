AAC releases preseason poll, all-conference teams

The American Athletic Conference released its preseason polls and all-conference teams for Men’s and Women’s Basketball Friday afternoon.

Temple Women’s Basketball was picked to finish eighth out of 13 teams in the women’s poll. The Owls won a share of the regular season championship in 2023 and finished 20-12 but lost three starters in the offseason.

They return guard and leading scorer Tiarra East who averaged 13 points per game last season. The senior guard’s individual talent was recognized by being selected to the all-conference second team.

Temple Men’s Basketball was picked to finish sixth out of 13 in the men’s preseason poll. The Owls are coming off a surprising run to the AAC tournament championship after finishing the regular season just 12-19. Temple is looking to build on that run and brought in an impressive transfer and freshman class.

One of the transfers, guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., was picked to the first-team all-conference. Mashburn transferred from New Mexico, where he averaged 14 points per game and is expected to play a big role for Temple this season.

The AAC will hold its annual media day on Oct. 13-14. Head coaches Adam Fisher and Diane Richardson will be made available to the media along with select players.