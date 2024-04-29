Anissa Rivera transfers to Temple

The six-foot-one graduate student is Temple Women’s Basketball’s final signing of the offseason and could provide length and scoring in the backcourt.

Anissa Rivera, who played for Temple Women’s Basketball head coach Diane Richardson at Towson, will be transferring to Temple, she announced on Instagram Monday. She will have one season of eligibility as a graduate student.

Rivera played two seasons at North Carolina Central before moving to Towson for the 2021-22 season. She last played during the 2022-23 when she averaged seven points and five rebounds on 34 percent shooting.

The six-foot-one transfer could be a versatile player in Richardson’s lineups. Rivera played guard and forward for the Tigers two years ago and typically provided a spark off the bench when needed. She could fill a similar role as a stretch-three or four with the ability to provide valuable minutes in the starting lineup.

The Owls have now brought in three players through the transfer portal with guard Kaylah Turner’s and forward Amaya Oliver’s commitments last week. They have three freshmen joining the ranks this season as well.

Temple has no scholarships remaining and enters the summer with an established roster looking to remain in contention for next season’s American Athletic Conference championship.