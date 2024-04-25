Kaylah Turner transfers to Temple

The sophomore moved from Alabama A&M to Temple after winning Southwestern Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year last season.

Former Alabama A&M guard Kaylah Turner will transfer to Temple, she announced on her social media Thursday. She has three years of eligibility remaining as an undergraduate.

The rising sophomore from Orange Park, Florida, made an immediate impact with the Bulldogs in her first season, averaging 11 points, two assists and three rebounds in 31 games. She earned the Southwestern Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year last season for her efforts.

Turner visited Temple’s campus last week for the first time, a source told The Temple News.

The Owls added Turner to their backcourt following Aleah Nelson’s graduation. Turner will join guards Tiarra East and Tristen Taylor, and Turner could become a reliable scorer in that rotation. She shot nearly 34 percent from the field and 27 percent from three, which is right around what Nelson achieved last season.

Temple has been active in the portal this offseason, bringing in forward Felicia Jacobs-Abiola last week and forward Amaya Oliver Wednesday to fill the voids left by Rayne Tucker, Denise Solis and Ines Piper. The Owls will likely add more players from the portal as they have both freshmen guards Adena Webster and Savannah Curry set to join the program this summer.