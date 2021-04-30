Armed man robs 7-Eleven on Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Police arrested the man on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 21st Street and recovered the $400 he stole.

Officers from the Temple University Police Department and Philadelphia Police Department arrested an armed man who stole $400 in cash from the 7-Eleven on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 15th Street at around 5 a.m. Friday, wrote Charles Leone, director of Campus Safety Services, in an email to The Temple News.

The man fled west on Cecil B. Moore Avenue in a silver-colored vehicle after the incident. The police officers arrested him on Cecil B. Moore Avenue near 21st Street, took the man’s gun and recovered the stolen money, Leone wrote.

No one was injured during the incident and the man is currently awaiting charges, Leone added.