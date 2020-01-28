Artists convene over pancakes and body paint

On Saturday, Underground Arts hosted Pancakes and Booze, a pop-up art show that hosts shows in North America and Europe. The show offered free pancakes and showcased more than 80 local multimedia artists.

Ralph Marley, 26, from Wilmington, Delaware, showed two paintings and clothing he designed.

“I create art to keep myself inspired,” Marley said. “It’s like a daily journal so I can remember each day…also to keep my energy flowing, gain a positive perspective, and always keep growing, and just find ways to help the collective because ultimately you want to find ways to help the collective get better.”

There were also live DJs and body painters decorating models throughout the space.

Elia Mettei, 21, stood in undergarments while artist Shaunia Bronson, 22, painted her torso and arms. Mettei likes to model and views art as a beautiful way to express oneself, she said. She decided to model for Pancakes and Booze when she saw Bronson, who she went to high school with, call for models on Instagram.

“It’s awesome because she doesn’t have an exact painting that she wants to paint, she’s just kinda going by feelings and I feel like she’s working with my energy and my body, and that makes it personal,” Mettei said.