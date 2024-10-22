Banks’ newfound confidence fueling Owls in her final season

Temple Volleyball middle blocker Chelci Banks has gone from an afterthought to garnering praise during her senior season at Temple.

When Chelci Banks first stepped into McGonigle Hall in 2021, she did her job quietly but didn’t get the recognition star teammates like outside hitters Taylor Davenport and Olivia Vance would often receive.

Banks has spent the last four seasons in the shadows despite playing at a high level. There have been times when she feels she’s gone unnoticed, but she has learned to accept that during her college career.

“I might not be the face of the team, but I’m still contributing in a way that’s very beneficial to the team, so I take a lot of pride in that,” Banks said. “That’s what keeps me going, because I know that I have a bigger role that I’m contributing to on the team that doesn’t necessarily come with all the accolades overall.”

Banks is one of the few lingering players from former head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam’s roster. She initially struggled when Linda Hampton-Keith took the role in 2022, but after making some quick adjustments under Hampton-Keith’s guidance she was ready to take the next step.

Now, Banks has gained confidence and constantly improved during her three years training with Hampton-Keith. She has even become one of the team’s main leaders and is finally getting the recognition she deserves.

“Chelci has probably had the most growth as a person probably out of a lot of people that I’ve coached, ever,” Hampton-Keith said. “She has really worked hard on herself and evolved as a leader and has gone from really struggling and had some confidence issues and now she’s truly one of our most vocal leaders and energy leaders that we have on the team.”

Banks finally began to turn heads during her fourth season on North Broad Street, receiving American Athletic Conference honors twice in less than a month. Her work on the defensive end of the court garnered her AAC Defensive Player of the Week for the weeks of Sept. 16 and Oct. 7.

While her defensive skills have gained praise, Banks also became a vital two-way player. She leads the team in blocks and has the fifth most kills. She is also in the top 10 in blocks and hitting percentage in the AAC in conference matches this season.

As one of the most experienced hitters on the roster, Banks has also turned herself into the spark plug that lifts up the spirits when the team needs a boost.

“That’s one thing you can always count on Chelci for, is to just be completely bought in the entire time,” said setter Lexi Yoza. “She always brings energy up on the court. But also just having someone, if you need a point, just to toss the ball to and she can put the ball away.”

Banks turned into one of the most vocal players on the court despite her tendency to fly under the radar. The demeanor rubs off on the rest of the team and pushes Temple to play to the best of its ability.

The moment Banks steps into the gym, there’s an energy radiating through everyone. The confidence she lacked during her first season was upended by the intensity that drives her to play as hard as she does on the court.

“The hardest part about Chelci is that she’s only on for three rotations because of her position. We wish she could be out there all the time because the energy that it brings when she does get a kill or get a block and score points and then yell and scream, all those things are great,” Hampton-Keith said. “We wish she could impact the game more by being out there six rotations but unfortunately with her position that’s not possible.”

Banks entered the year knowing 2024 would be her final season in Cherry and White. She went into the season wanting to increase her intensity to compete at the highest level and push her team to succeed.

There’s a little more than a month remaining in Banks’ final season. She is focused on doing all she can during that time to end the year — and her career — on a high note.

“I know what I can accomplish and what this team can accomplish and we’re gonna do it this year,” Banks said. “I want to leave here just being the best I can be for my team and knowing that we all gave our all.”