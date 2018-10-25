Cherry Pantry receives record donation

A donation of more than 900 lbs. of food will stock the pantry for about a month.

Any empty shelves in the Cherry Pantry are filled now, and will likely stay that way for a while.



Giant Food Stores donated more than 900 lbs. of food and personal hygiene products to the pantry on Thursday — a donation that could sustain about 600 visits, said Michelle Martin, the Cherry Pantry Committee’s chair.



“It’s huge, it really is. We’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of student visitors to the pantry so we’ve just been keeping up with the need that is there,” Martin said. “This really takes some of the pressure off and we will be able to provide for these students and know that they have the food that they need.”



Giant reached out to Cherry Pantry more than a month ago about donating.



“They helped put together a drive on their end and I gave them some information they needed and it kind of took care of itself after that,” Martin said.



Giant also gave Cherry Pantry Giant gift cards that total $800.



The pantry, which is less than a year old, has partnered with organizations at Temple as well. In early October, Cherry Pantry and Paley Library teamed up to create a program that allows students to replace overdue book fees with donations to the pantry.