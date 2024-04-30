Congratulations, Class of 2024!

Class of 2024, congratulations! Years of determination and unwavering perseverance have culminated in this moment, where students will walk across the stage to accept their diplomas and revel in the product of their hard work.

Class of 2024, congratulations! Years of determination and unwavering perseverance have culminated in this moment, where students will walk across the stage to accept their diplomas and revel in the product of their hard work.

For many 2024 graduates, whose high school graduation was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, this may be the first time they experience a conventional commencement ceremony. This year’s seniors undoubtedly had a far-from-typical college journey, navigating online schooling, masks and social distancing all while trying to make the best of their social and academic lives at Temple.

In addition to the pandemic, the Class of 2024 has weathered first-hand some of the greatest university-wide challenges Temple has faced, like the TUGSA strikes, former President Jason Wingard’s resignation, the tragic and sudden passing of President JoAnne Epps and numerous public safety issues on campus.

Despite it all, the Class of 2024 persisted, emerging stronger than ever. The resilience needed to maneuver these circumstances and come out the other side is a testament to the kind of individuals this year’s seniors are, and each student deserves this moment to celebrate their commencement with their friends, family and the Temple community.

Now is the time to recognize the accomplishments and reflect on the successes achieved during this time. In the face of adversity, students made tremendous strides academically and in their extracurriculars, and they should be proud of themselves for contributing to the greater success of the Temple community.

As we bid farewell to this academic year, the Editorial Board recognizes the accomplishments of each and every graduating Owl. The perseverance and dedication they’ve shown during the past few years will take them to great heights. Whether they seek to pursue a career or another academic path, travel or simply take some time to rest after graduation, each student has an undeniably bright future ahead.

The Editorial Board is grateful for each professor, teaching assistant, administrator and adjunct who works daily to foster a positive education environment and set our Owls up for success as they depart to explore new places and things.

Looking forward, we envision a future filled with opportunity, ambition and happiness for the Class of 2024 as they approach the next chapter in their lives. We anticipate they will carry the same essence of determination and perseverance that defined their years at Temple and fostered their admirable achievements.

The Class of 2024 may have reached the end of their journey at Temple, but the positive impact they’ve had on the university and the world around them will never be forgotten. Temple may become just a memory, but it will forever be a home in the hearts of each student who has shared in their journey here. We wish you the best of luck in all future endeavors and look forward to seeing what incredible things you accomplish.